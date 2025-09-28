Abhishek Sharma on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's records in Asia Cup final vs Pakistan

DUBAI: India's in-form opener Abhishek Sharma is on the cusp of creating history as Team India gears up for the high-stakes Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The youngster's explosive run with the bat has put him within touching distance of eclipsing records held by T20I greats Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan.

Heading into the tournament, there was excitement about Abhishek Sharma, as he had delivered several strong performances in two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL), pairing alongside Australian all-format star Travis Head. The two delivered skyrocketing starts for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Abhishek has scored the most runs in the Asia Cup, with 309 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63, including three fifties and a best score of 75, all of which came in succession during the Super Four stage.

He stands just 11 runs away from breaking Virat Kohli's record of most runs by an Indian during a multi-nation T20I tournament.