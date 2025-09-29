At home and confident, India Women eye title breakthrough at ICC ODI World Cup

GUWAHATI: With home advantage and current form on its side, the Indian women's cricket team will look to end a 47-year wait for its maiden ICC title when it takes the field at the ODI World Cup starting with a clash against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Ranked world No.3, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to make the most of their familiarity with conditions in the 13th edition of the tournament, that is returning to India after 12 years.

The global showpiece will feature eight top ranked teams -- Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan -- competing in 28 league matches in a round-robin format across four venues in India and one in Colombo for a record prize money of USD 13.88 million.

The prize pool is also nearly four times higher than 2022 and surpasses the men's 2023 edition (USD 10 million) to be in line with the ICC's push for pay parity and growth of women's cricket.

The Sri Lankan capital will host 11 round-robin matches, including Pakistan's seven league stage games and the marquee clash against India on October 5.

One semifinal and the final are also scheduled there, should Pakistan go all the way.