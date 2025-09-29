Never seen a champion team denied trophy but my real trophy is my team: Suryakumar Yadav

Despite leading India to a dominant Asia Cup victory over Pakistan, skipper Suryakumar Yadav walked away without the tournament trophy in hand, but certainly not without pride.

In a rare and controversial post-match scenario, the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, citing his political stance and recent crypic posts on social media.

The ceremony, delayed and then abruptly ended, saw no team trophy presentation, a first in international cricket memory.

“I think this is one thing I’ve never seen since I started playing and following cricket, that a champion team is denied a trophy,” said Suryakumar.

“It was a hard-earned tournament win. We were here since September 4. Two strong games back-to-back. I feel we deserved it.”

Still, the Indian skipper remained composed and philosophical.

Rather than dwell on the missing silverware, Suryakumar turned attention to his squad.

“If you’re talking about trophies, mine are sitting in the dressing room, all 14 guys and the support staff. These are the real trophies. These are real moments I’m taking back,” he said.

He later posted on social media platform 'X', “When the game is done, only the champions will be remembered, not the picture of a trophy.”