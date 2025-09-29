Woakes retires from international cricket for England as a double World Cup winner

England fast bowler Chris Woakes announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Monday after 62 test matches and World Cup titles in the ODI and Twenty20 formats.

His last appearance for England was a test match against India at The Oval in August, when he came to the middle with his left arm in a sling — after suffering a dislocated shoulder — in a last-ditch and ultimately unsuccessful bid to force a victory.

The 36-year-old Woakes was left out of England squad for the upcoming Ashes series Down Under after failing to fully recover from the shoulder injury and has decided that “the time is right for me to retire from international cricket.”

“Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden,” Woakes posted on social media, “and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams.

“Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I’ll look back on with the greatest pride.”

Woakes was part of the World Cup-winning teams in 2019 in the ODI format and in 2022 in the T20s.