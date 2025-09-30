After Asia Cup, will the drama spill over to Women’s World Cup?

CHENNAI: The 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup, perhaps, ended in the most apt manner possible on Sunday.

After three weeks of back and forth, multiple handshakegates, geopolitical intrigue, ugly verbals, and press conference point scoring, the post-tournament ceremony finished in farcical circumstances.

India refused to take the trophy from the Asian Cricket Council chair Mohsin Naqvi (also Pakistan’s interior minister), Naqvi refused to cede ground and India celebrated with an imaginary one to end the night.

While the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia promised a strong protest against Naqvi’s act, the focus now shifts to what happens when India and Pakistan’s women’s teams face each other in the World Cup tie on October 5 in Colombo.