Australia’s Glenn Maxwell rule out of New Zealand T20 series with broken arm

MELBOURNE: Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Tuesday ruled out of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured wrist after being hit by a Mitchell Owen straight drive while bowling in the nets in Mount Maunganui.

Sydney Sixers and New South Wales wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been called up as Maxwell's replacement for the series being played from Wednesday at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

This is a setback for Australia who have also lost Josh Inglis to a calf injury in the build up to the series, leading to the selection of Alex Carey.

The 36-year-old Maxwell, who scored an unbeaten half-century to guide Australia to a T20 series win over South Africa last month, was struck on the right wrist while bowling in the nets.

Maxwell will return to Australia and see a specialist over the coming days.