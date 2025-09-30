Tilak Varma: India’s icy calm countered ‘unrepeatable’ barbs from Pakistan

HYDERABAD: While experts and fans hailed India’s Asia Cup triumph as a masterclass in mental fortitude, Man of the Match Tilak Varma said the team was fully prepared for Pakistan’s aggressive backlash, choosing to counter fiery words with icy calm and a clinical performance that proved, once again, there was “no comparison” between the two nations.
Reflecting on the high-pressure clash in Dubai, the 22-year-old on Tuesday said Pakistan’s sledging at times crossed limits, with some remarks “unrepeatable before the camera”. But India’s reply, he stressed, came in the only way that mattered — on the field. “Sports cannot be played with emotions. We gave a fitting reply to Pakistan,” Varma said.
For him, Sunday night’s innings brought greater satisfaction than his T20 centuries. “The nation always comes first, even above personal glory,” he said, crediting his parents and coaches. His cricket dream, he recalled, began with India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, and his ultimate goal now is to help the team win the next World Cup.
The young batter admitted the contest carried added weight in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. “Pakistan was upset after losing two straight matches to India, so we knew they would come hard at us. There was pressure, but coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) kept telling us to stay calm and not get distracted.”
Varma attributed his composure under fire to years of training under Salaam Bayash and Prithvi at the Legala Cricket Academy in Lingampally. “Winning is the best reply,” he said. “After losing wickets, the pressure was immense, but I stuck to the basics, stayed calm and focused only on victory. I knew if I gave in, I’d be letting down myself and 140 crore Indians.”
He said the team had anticipated Pakistan’s aggression after their back-to-back defeats in the group stage. “We were fully prepared to counter their strategy. As Surya bhai said, there is no comparison with Pakistan. We have a world-class bowling attack that can take on the best. Even when they started well in the first 10 overs, we were not worried,” he said.
On being compared to senior Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Varma called it an honour. “He is a legend and a huge inspiration,” he said, while also thanking the Hyderabad Cricket Association and the BCCI for their support.
On Monday night, Varma returned to a hero’s welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, where hundreds of fans turned up with drums and cheers. Videos of the rousing reception quickly went viral on social media.