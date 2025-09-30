Tilak Varma: India’s icy calm countered ‘unrepeatable’ barbs from Pakistan

HYDERABAD: While experts and fans hailed India’s Asia Cup triumph as a masterclass in mental fortitude, Man of the Match Tilak Varma said the team was fully prepared for Pakistan’s aggressive backlash, choosing to counter fiery words with icy calm and a clinical performance that proved, once again, there was “no comparison” between the two nations.

Reflecting on the high-pressure clash in Dubai, the 22-year-old on Tuesday said Pakistan’s sledging at times crossed limits, with some remarks “unrepeatable before the camera”. But India’s reply, he stressed, came in the only way that mattered — on the field. “Sports cannot be played with emotions. We gave a fitting reply to Pakistan,” Varma said.

For him, Sunday night’s innings brought greater satisfaction than his T20 centuries. “The nation always comes first, even above personal glory,” he said, crediting his parents and coaches. His cricket dream, he recalled, began with India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, and his ultimate goal now is to help the team win the next World Cup.

The young batter admitted the contest carried added weight in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor. “Pakistan was upset after losing two straight matches to India, so we knew they would come hard at us. There was pressure, but coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) kept telling us to stay calm and not get distracted.”