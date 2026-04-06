It wasn't easy to 'change the foundation' of my batting: Padikkal on playing in white-ball formats

But is there a danger of T20s becoming unidimensional because all the batters are looking to improve their range-hitting skills? "I don't think so because it's just that the batting in this tournament that has gone up another level. I think everyone is working so hard to hit those big sixes and fours and it's now the bowler's job to really follow that and try to take their game up a level as well and I think we are gonna get there."

The left-hander reckons bowlers will make a comeback sooner rather than later from the early rounds of shellacking.

"I'm very confident that all the bowlers will show up as well and as the tournament goes on the wickets will also start to slow down a little bit and those things will change and that's that's how it goes."

However, that thought did not stop him from admiring the power-hitting skills of teammate Tim David, who smoked a 25-ball 70 to raze down the CSK attack.

"We see him do this day in day out in practice sessions and every ball he faces he's trying to hit them for a six and especially in the phase of the game that he comes into bat that's his sole role and he's done that so well over the last few years.