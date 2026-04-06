Samson is going through the process of connecting with CSK, he's desperate for runs: Fleming

BENGALURU: Head coach Stephen Fleming downplayed Sanju Samson's underwhelming run in IPL 2026, saying the wicketkeeper batter is "going through the process of connecting" with Chennai Super Kings and he is "desperate" to score runs and contribute to the team's success.

Samson, who joined the Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals amid much hype ahead of IPL 2026, has so far managed 6, 7, 9 in first three matches.

"It's difficult when you've been at a franchise (RR) for some time and even though he probably feels pretty comfortable there's still an element of belonging and he's going through the process of connecting with this team," said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

Samson's modest outings at the top has robbed CSK of the desired quick beginning in this IPL, but Fleming said the Kerala man is "desperate" to find his rhythm.

"The team (CSK) has got five or six changes. So, it's not like it's a set team. There's a little bit of work to be done off the field that we're doing just to make the bonds a bit tighter but he's fine. He's fitted in really well.

"He's desperate for some runs and to contribute along with the senior players. We saw with his World Cup (campaign) what can happen and when a batter gets on a run he is one guy that can be very dangerous. So, there'll be nothing but support and confidence given from us to Sanju as he forges his path in yellow," he added.