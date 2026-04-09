CSK should bring in Akeal, Brevis in playing XI: Balaji

Five-time champion Chennai Super Kings have had a miserable start this season in the IPL having lost three games in a row. The big question in every fan's mind is can CSK bounce back? "Yes, we can get back to winning ways," Lakshmipathy Balaji, former CSK pacer and bowling coach, told this daily.

The former India medium pacer, who was part of the CSK support staff when they won the titles in 2018 and 2021, is optimistic about a turnaround. Balaji admitted that the team will be emotionally drained after the three losses and said the onus will be on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to lift the morale. "I think the one thing that is very important is to get the dressing room in good space, especially when you are losing. The dressing room is obviously somewhere where you start feeling disoriented. So keep the dressing room in a healthy space. And clarity. Clarity for each and everyone, especially from the support staff group. Right from Ruturaj and the entire support staff need to come together. They must talk to the players and lift the morale," added the former Tamil Nadu captain.

Balaji who is the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the IPL asserted the team should regroup and start believing that they can win the remaining games. "As I said earlier, losses are emotionally draining which people from outside will not know. The team management should talk and tell the players that it is a long tournament (14 matches). There is a chance, we have lost three, there are still 11 more to go. You have to know exactly when to press the right button. They (team think tank) should discuss how to pick up the 11 opportunities in your favour. You have to be very clear, especially the leadership group and the senior players.

"How are they going to take the initiative?. How are they going to take the responsibility? How are they going to start walking the talk? Make a change. It has to have clarity. It has to have a sense of direction. Once they get these things right, we can certainly start winning," said Balaji, insisting that it (winning) is all about self belief.