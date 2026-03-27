Australia great McGrath expects fast bowlers to call shots in IPL

McGrath believes that bowlers who missed out on opportunities in the T20 World Cup will be keen to show their abilities. "For guys who did not get an opportunity to play or play enough in the world cup, they will be looking forward to the IPL, they will be eager to prove a point," he said.

Mohammed Siraj, McGrath feels, will be a bowler that will be handy for his side, the Gujarat Titans. "Siraj would be raring to go in the IPL. He is a quality bowler, who likes to be on your face. He is a hard working bowler and should be handy for his side in the IPL. This is one tournament where fast bowlers will get a lot of opportunities. Plus, the impact player rule too will see many fast bowlers grab that spot as teams will go for specialists, rather than all-rounders," he explained.