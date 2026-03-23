IPL 2026: Dubey confident of doing well for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season

CHENNAI: Vidarbha's spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who recently won the prestigious BCCI-Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, is keen to do well in the IPL 2026 for Hyderabad. "I have been practising for a while now on my own and will go full throttle at the camp. I am in a good space now and keen to do well in the IPL when I get a chance," the genial Dubey told this daily in an exclusive chat before joining the camp.

Dubey also won the Madhavrao Scindia Award for being the highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Ranji season. The spin-bowling all-rounder scored 476 runs and claimed 69 wickets in 10 matches during the season. Besides, he also captained Vidarbha in the 2025-26 season and guided them to their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy title by defeating Saurashtra in the final.

A couple of years back the lanky left-arm spinner chose to play in the TNCA First Division league in Chennai to hone his skills. The move paid dividends as Dubey is now one of standout performers in the Indian domestic circuit and a player to watch out for in the IPL. Like Axar Patel, he can bowl at any stage of the match and bat at any position.

Hyderabad finished sixth last season but now look more formidable especially after the mini-auction. They have some of the world's most explosive batters like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen in their ranks. "I feel we have one of the best batting line-up in this IPL and I think we have a very good Indian domestic bowling unit, so I feel it's a very good team," said Dubey.