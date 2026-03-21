Bowls like Murali, inspired by Ashwin: Tale of young CSK net bowler Jarren

He also spoke on his time so far at the CSK camp ahead of IPL 2026. "So far, I haven't bowled to Shivam Dube because he only arrived yesterday and same with Sanju Samson. I have spent a lot of time bowling to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Karthik Sharma as well as Aman Khan. It was a learning experience," he said, adding that he only had a brief chat with MS Dhoni.

While he might imitate Muralidharan's actions, it is former Indian cricketer R Ashwin who inspires Jarren.

"He has been my hero from when I was 13. He is a fighter. He never gives up. Some people say he plays the game quite hard, but I like that. He has got this real never-give-up attitude. And I feel that batters fear him like they would for a fast bowler. I enjoy that aspect of his game a lot," said.

Back home, it was leg-spinner Imran Tahir that played a big influence on him. "In fact when I started watching the IPL, I started supporting Chennai Super Kings as my first team because of Imran Tahir who was the spinner at the time. And fortunately enough just a couple months ago I got the pleasure of playing (practising) with him for the Joburg Super Kings and he was such an incredible help to my cricket and he spent a lot of time teaching me all of his amazing tricks so I'm very grateful to Tahir," said Jarren.