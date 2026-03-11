Interview: Sai Sudharsan keen to make a mark on comeback in IPL 2026

CHENNAI: When the 2025 IPL season ended, B Sai Sudharsan was the best batter of the league. He had finished as the top run-scorer — 759 runs at 54.2 average and 156.17 strike rate — for not just Gujarat Titans but the entire league. It was also his best season yet in the four years of playing in the tournament.
Cut to 2026, the Tamil Nadu batter is gearing up for the upcoming season after a tough period. After the Test series against South Africa, Sai Sudharsan had returned to the TN set up, scoring runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed a century against Saurashtra in the SMAT and then followed it up with scores of 48 and 51 in the first two matches of Vijay Hazare tournament.
However, little did he know that the rib injury he sustained while diving for a run against Madhya Pradesh in his second VHT match would keep him out of the rest of the season. It is believed that he had a "a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib". The injury took about two months to heal and it meant Sai Sudharsan did not play any match since December 26, 2025. “ I had a seventh rib fracture. I was obviously in pain. The first 5-7 days were very painful. During the painful period I needed a lot of support physically and mentally,” Sai Sudharsan recalled in a conversation with this daily. “The BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru was the place where all of them helped me a lot to go through the grind. My parents and brother gave a lot of support.” he added.
As time passed, the 24-year-old started training and gradually increased his workload. One of the most up-skilled youngsters in recent years — his IPL numbers year-on-year say as much — is all set for the upcoming season with GT. “After recovery I slowly increased my workload and I am feeling fine. The injury has healed well. I am looking good and I am playing my usual game and there is no discomfort. I will play my natural game depending upon the situation and have made an effort not to worry too much about the injury area. It has in no way affected my follow through or stroke making ability,” explained Sai Sudharsan, before adding, “I am fit and raring to go. I have been training out here at (Chennai) in my own way and feeling good.”
Even as he continued to prepare for the upcoming season, Sai Sudharsan had his eyes on India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign and wished to experience it with the team one day. “I enjoyed watching our team win the world cup. It was a brilliant team performance where each and everyone contributed. Our coaches guided the team in a splendid manner and the support staff too was spot on. On the whole it was a memorable performance and I wish to be part of the World Cup winning team one day,” he said.
Sai Sudharsan is eager to open the batting with Shubman Gill, who will have a point to prove after being left out of the T20I side. “I am looking forward to playing with Gill. He is a class player. One can learn from watching him play. He has always encouraged me to play my natural game. His inputs and observations have been spot-on and made me a better player. Gill plays fluently and it is a delight to watch. I hope we are able to forge good partnerships for our side,” said Sai Sudarshan. “The balance of our team is looking really good. We have some very good overseas players. So we just want to go and express ourselves,'' he added.
Ask him if there is any pressure of picking from where he left last year, Sai Sudharsan shrugs it off. He has been working on his power-hitting game and is keen to make an impact which would help him get back into the Indian team. “There is no pressure. I am glad people expect you to perform. I just want to go and play my game and take one match at a time. I am practicing power hitting and so on to keep in tune with the format. It (IPL) is a good opportunity for me to be back among runs and try to get back into the national side,” he signed off.