Interview: Sai Sudharsan keen to make a mark on comeback in IPL 2026

CHENNAI: When the 2025 IPL season ended, B Sai Sudharsan was the best batter of the league. He had finished as the top run-scorer — 759 runs at 54.2 average and 156.17 strike rate — for not just Gujarat Titans but the entire league. It was also his best season yet in the four years of playing in the tournament.

Cut to 2026, the Tamil Nadu batter is gearing up for the upcoming season after a tough period. After the Test series against South Africa, Sai Sudharsan had returned to the TN set up, scoring runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed a century against Saurashtra in the SMAT and then followed it up with scores of 48 and 51 in the first two matches of Vijay Hazare tournament.

However, little did he know that the rib injury he sustained while diving for a run against Madhya Pradesh in his second VHT match would keep him out of the rest of the season. It is believed that he had a "a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib". The injury took about two months to heal and it meant Sai Sudharsan did not play any match since December 26, 2025. “ I had a seventh rib fracture. I was obviously in pain. The first 5-7 days were very painful. During the painful period I needed a lot of support physically and mentally,” Sai Sudharsan recalled in a conversation with this daily. “The BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru was the place where all of them helped me a lot to go through the grind. My parents and brother gave a lot of support.” he added.