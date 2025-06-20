India vs England: Making of B Sai Sudharsan, Test cap 317

CHENNAI: The moment is finally here. B Sai Sudharsan is an India Test cricketer, cap No 317. The lanky 23-year-old left-hander — who is the first specialist batter from Tamil Nadu since Abhinav Mukund, who also made his Test debut on June 20 (2011 in West Indies) 14 years ago — will bat at No. 3 as India were invited to bat first by the England captain Ben Stokes in the first Test at Leeds on Friday.Coming on the back of a stellar IPL season, where he finished as the leading run-scorer, it might be easy to assume that Sai Sudharsan has been picked based on his T20 performance. However, that is not entirely the case. Sai Sudharsan’s rise to the top, he has already played T20Is and ODIs, is more about the potential he has and how he made the most of every chance that has come his way, irrespective of the format, opponent or conditions right from his early days into the game.Former India cricketer Hemang Badani remembers the days he spent watching Sai Sudharsan train. Sai Sudharsan used to train at the same academy as Badani's son. “He played a lot of age-group cricket with my son,” Badani recalled in an interaction with this daily facilitated by Sony Sports Network. “They went to the same academy for practice. I have gone in as a parent watching my son play cricket, and I have also seen him at the same time at the academy and also the academy matches,” he added.
Such was the impression Sai Sudharsan left that Badani did not wait too long to make sure the teenager played for his team. In the 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League, Badani, head coach of Chepauk Super Gillies, signed Sai Sudharsan, who was barely 16, to play for his team. He might not have gotten a game, but that was his first taste of the big stage. The debut eventually came with Lyca Kovai Kings in 2021, but by then, he had become a different person altogether.Son of Usha Bharadwaj and R Bharadwaj — mother a state-level volleyball player who became his trainer, and father an athlete who competed at the 1993 SAFF Games — Sai Sudharsan had realised what it takes to get to the highest level during the pandemic. His work ethic, training and everything changed completely. “Earlier, I did not train with her. Everywhere I went, other players used to ask about my mother, who trained them. A few years ago, we started working together. She has sacrificed so much. I started knowing her value, and now even happier that I am working with her,” Sai Sudharsan had once told this daily.
In the years that followed, Sai Sudharsan piled on runs – first for Alwarpet CC and then for Jolly Rovers (both Sanmar Group) – in TNCA first Division League, TNPL and went on to play for the state first in the shortest format and then the other two, including Ranji Trophy. What helped him do that is his work ethic and the volume of training he had done to be ready for any situation that came up in front of him. Hariesh J, who is involved in player development and a support staff with Kovai Kings, has seen Sai Sudharsan from close quarters over the years. “The first impression I got was his work ethic. Everyone has talent, but his work ethic stands out, whether it is fitness or other things. He is not just a hard worker, but is very smart. The most important thing is, he prepares really well before the game. He studies all the bowlers and spends a lot of time watching videos. Then he prepares according to their skills and according to his skills. What shots he can play, what shots he can't play. So, all these things he analyses before playing the game,” explains Hariesh, who is also the coach of the Jolly Rovers team.
He still remembers a double century Sai Sudharsan scored against Vijay CC, who had R Sai Kishore, L Vignesh, Sandeep Warrier (all first-class cricketers) in February 2023. “He opened the batting and scored a double century,” recalls Hariesh. “A lot of people can take him as an example. Because he has worked his way to the top. In the past two to three years, he has really worked hard and come up the ladder. He got the orange cap in the IPL this year. But he was consistent the last two years. And even in the Ranji Trophy when he played this year, he got a double-hundred against Delhi. So, he is a great example for youngsters to idolise. Because of his work ethic and everything. What a cricketer requires, he does everything,” he adds.In saying all this, Sai Sudharsan is just getting started with his first-class career. His numbers — 1957 runs in 29 matches at 39.93 with seven hundreds — are not something that would break down the doors into the Indian batting line-up usually.
As Sai Sudharsan received his Test cap from Cheteshwar Pujara – someone who made the No 3 position his own after Rahul Dravid retired – all the TN youngster would want is to continue what he has done so far. For this is just the beginning, and the world is going to see a lot more of Sai Sudharsan in Indian colours in the coming decade.
However, once in a while, selectors and the team management look past the numbers to see the potential of a player and what they bring to the table. Sai Sudharsan is one such talent.“Obviously, he has been fast-tracked,” said Badani. “He has done well in white-ball cricket and has the temperament to play at the highest level. I think he's done exceedingly well in the sense that he's gradually worked on his game. He's gradually worked on his ball-leaving. I think he's still a work in progress, to be fair. That's why he has an average of 39 in first-class cricket. And he is somebody who is picked on for his potential. Selectors, at some point, pick players purely on potential, and they see value. If it's only a numbers game where you pick players based on numbers, then you don't necessarily need selectors who are supposed to have an eye for things. You might as well have a computer that can pick players. Cricket doesn't work like that. I think he is still a work in progress, technique-wise. But I think his work ethic and his temperament are outstanding,” Badani added.Indeed.
