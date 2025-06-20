India vs England: Making of B Sai Sudharsan, Test cap 317

However, once in a while, selectors and the team management look past the numbers to see the potential of a player and what they bring to the table. Sai Sudharsan is one such talent.“Obviously, he has been fast-tracked,” said Badani. “He has done well in white-ball cricket and has the temperament to play at the highest level. I think he's done exceedingly well in the sense that he's gradually worked on his game. He's gradually worked on his ball-leaving. I think he's still a work in progress, to be fair. That's why he has an average of 39 in first-class cricket. And he is somebody who is picked on for his potential. Selectors, at some point, pick players purely on potential, and they see value. If it's only a numbers game where you pick players based on numbers, then you don't necessarily need selectors who are supposed to have an eye for things. You might as well have a computer that can pick players. Cricket doesn't work like that. I think he is still a work in progress, technique-wise. But I think his work ethic and his temperament are outstanding,” Badani added.Indeed.

