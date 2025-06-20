LIVE | England vs India 1st Test Day 2 Lunch: India concede key wickets post Pant's wicket

Shardul Thakur tries to attack the wider off-stump and ends up edging it. Ben Stokes putting up a good performance with the ball. That concludes session 1, which India again lost cheap wickets.
IND 454/7 in 108.4 overs - Lunch
The third umpire is taking a look, and wicket's hitting. Pant needs to go. Josh Tongue - coming from around the wicket gets his man. Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are on the crease.
Karun's heart will be sinking watching that catch. His comeback filled with every human emotion ends with a duck here. Brilliantly caught with one hand by Ollie Pope. India 447/5 in 105 overs.
Pant is upping and ante.. AND a missed opportunity for a stumping!
Pant completely misreads Bashir's delivery, finds the bat flying and the wicket keeper Smith misses a big stumping opportunity!
Gill came very close to a 150 here, but his shot to deep square has only found the fielder. He is clapped off by the crowd here. Karun Nair walks to the crease
IND 430/4: Gill 147.
Gets to the hundred in his style - first ball of Bashir gets off the crease and goes big! Celebrates the ton with a summersault!
Pant now has the most number of Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper.
This is also his third century against England in England.
Pant on 99, now. Can he do it?
98 overs up, Pant moves to 98. Gill is on 144 runs.
Now Gill comes to the 140s. India 409/3 in 97 overs.
Infamously, Pant is known to fall in the 90s - with seven of his dismissals coming in that score. He has six Test centuries to his name.
And with that six off Rishabh Pant, India breach the 400 run mark, and Pant comes into the 90s.
Meanwhile, check out what our correspondent, Firoz Mirza had to say on India's batting performances in this article below
A very pleasant afternoon to all readers. Day 2 has started here in Headingley - six overs in, India have amassed 18 runs, and Pant and Gill are primed to make more of it.
IND 377/3 in 92nd over.
That's it for Day 1, thanks for tuning and goodnight!
Read the in-depth report by our correspondent Firoz Mirza on what happened on Day 1 of the first test between England and India at Headingley.
Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill put India in total control, ending Day 1 with 359/3. Pant 65, n.o, Gill 127, n.o.
As the pitch gets even drier, thanks to weather conditions, expect more runs from these two, and even from the likes of Karun Nair and Ravindra Jadeja.
He also moves to 3000 test runs in the process. This half-century is unlike Pant. He has taken 91 balls to get to this mark.
80 overs are up and it may be time for a new ball. And there we go - New ball taken and Stokes gives it to Woakes.
What a way to start off your tenure as Test captain! A ton in the first innings of a the first match, and Gill puts a relieved face. IND 305-3 in 75th over
He is in a exclusive list of players to have scored a hundred on test captaincy debut - Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Vijay Hazare.
India moves to 300 with a six off Rishabh Pant. Gill still two runs short off a century.
Gill on 97, finds the gap between thirdman and deep point for four runs. Has a nervous moment where he dived back to the crease after intending to make a run. Now on 98.
Skipper Shubman Gill moves into the 90s. Half-an hour left for Day's play to finish. IND 278-3 Gill on 92.
After 60 overs, India scored 242 runs and conceded three wickets. Rishabh Pant on 11, Gill on 73
Pant comes in and in the second time of asking, he smashes the ball beyond Stokes for four. Both share a light moment post Pant's four.
A brilliant delivery from Ben stokes, a nip-backer. Jaiswal's brilliant knock comes to an, and he is clapped off by the Headingley crowd. IND 221/3 in 53rd over
Gill gets India a good start in this session, with a boundary off Shoaib Bashir.
The final session starts now (8.30 pm). It will end by 10.30 pm here.
The second session fully belonged to India. Gill's half century combined with Jaiswal's ton puts India on control. IND 215/2
EDGED..... and it hits the helmet belonging to England! five runs for India! IND 210/2 in 51st over
Jaiswal gets a single, and runs in full excitement and raises both his helmet and bat. Ton comes in 144 balls. IND 209/2 in 50 overs
Jaiswal moves into the 90s, with a good cut shot through the off-side. Gets two boundaries in the next over off Brydon Carse, and is a run away from a ton.
Gill and Jaiswal raise 100 runs for the third wicket partnership. It stands at 103 off 125 balls. IND 195-2 in 47th over.
Skipper Shubman Gill gets his fifty here, off just 57 deliveries. A much needed half-century, as it may simmer down questions over him as a batter amidst duties as captain
Ben Stokes now has given the ball to 21-year old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Jaiswal smashes his first ball for a boundary.
IND 164/2 in 40th over.
A well measured half-century from Jaiswal here, he has been in good touch. Meanwheile Shubman Gill scores 37 runs in as many balls.
India get to the 100-run mark at the 29th over.
Gill finishes the over with a four which not many in the crowd had expected! IND 105/2 in 29 overs
Shubman Gill gets off the mark. India 93/2 in 26 overs
Visuals of Shubman Gill preparing for the second session has come out. All eyes will be on the skipper, and on his batting.
India's first session, which started on a good note, has ended with the wicket of Sai Sudharsan. Post lunch, Gill and Jaiswal will walk back to the crease and will be keen to make things better.
A moment of nerves for the debutant. Appeals for that pad touch, as the umpire does not move.
The very next ball, he goes out, a similar delivery, he tries to play it to square. A forgettable first inning.
With lunch nearing, Rahul's wicket comes at a wrong time. India still can reach 100 runs, as they are eight runs away from it.
Sai Sudharsan walks in, for the first time. Will be keen to make a mark.
Rahul's knock comes to an painful end with 42 runs, his attempted drive this time is mistimed and is caught by Joe Root at first slip. IND 91/1,
This partnership is the highest opening partnership for India at Headingley, with the previous at 64.
Jaiswal's attempted cut shorts are futile, as none of it latched the ball. He needs to be careful, with 15 minutes remaining before lunch.
Rahul ends the over with yet another beautiful four. He's been a delight to watch. IND 87/0 in 23 overs
Rahul's cover drive is sumptous! Perfectly timed and the ball travels to the boundary ropes.
IND 82-0 in 22nd over, Rahul 38, Jaiswal 36.
Into the 20th over, and Rahul gets back-to-back fours. Both off skipper Ben Stokes.
Ben Stokes gets the ball, running up from the Football Stand end and gets a good start, here. Rahul is facing.
15 overs up, India 52-0. Jaiswal on 28, Rahul on 23, each facing 45 balls.
The first hour belongs to these openers, who have settled well and may start a good partnership. England bowlers have come close, mind you, and with the movement and swing still present, a long session may well be on the cards for India. IND 44-0 in 14 overs
For those not watching it on TV, Rahul's shot looked similar to this picture below, from the intra-squad game
Rahul with a carbon copy of the earlier cut shot, off Woakes again. Bowl fuller, and you will get punished. IND 44-0 in 13.3 ovs
Here we go, folks, Ben Stokes takes up an LBW review to the third umpire - Josh Tongue, in his first over, bowls to Jaiswal's toes from around the wicket.
Pitching outside leg - not out, umpire's decision was correct.
Rahul's cutshot off a fuller delivery of Chris Woakes is perfectly executed, and the ball travels faster to the boundary. India 36-0 in 13th over
Sai Sudharsan's updward trajectory is well summed up by one of our correspondents, Gomesh S, in this story.
By the looks of it, Woakes is getting closer to getting the laft-hander leg before, similar to how he did in the Ind A - Eng Lions match. India 26-0 in eighth over
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been carefully negotiating the English bowlers Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse. Two boundaries, he is currently on 11 runs for 16 balls.
Rahul, meanwhile has a four to his name. 15-0 in five overs.
Toss: England
Squads: England: Crawley, Duckket, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes(c), Smith (wk), Woakes, Tongue, Carse, Bashir
India: Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Gill (C), Pant (wk, vc), Karun, Jadeja, Shardul, Prasidh, Bumrah, Siraj
B Sai Sudharsan, who's had a stellar IPL campaign earns his first India Test cap. Karun Nair, who's consistently put up performances in the domestic circuit is in a India playing squad for the first time in eight years. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur is slotted in, presumably for Nitish Kumar Reddy (who last played against Australia)
Hello readers! This is the first test match between England and India at Headingley. England bowling first on a track that favours the bowlers more.