Sai Sudharsan: A superstar in making

CHENNAI: B Sai Sudharsan has been the rising star of Indian cricket. Over the last 18 months, he is one of the most up-skilled batters in the country and the results are showing in the ongoing Indian Premier League season with the left-handed batter from Tamil Nadu helping Gujarat Titans qualify for the playoffs.

The ever-consistent youngster has already smashed 617 runs in 12 innings, including an unbeaten century against Delhi Capitals on Sunday that sealed the deal for the Titans. His partnership with Shubman Gill at the top and Jos Buttler, who bats at No 3, has been crucial to the Titans' dominating campaign so far. Apart from contributing to his team's success, Sai Sudharsan's skill and consistency has been lauded by many within the Indian cricketing system and abroad.

With the recent retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, former head coach Ravi Shastri has asked for the youngster to be fast-tracked to the Test team ahead of the five-match series in England that begins next month. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan has already been named in the India A squad for the second game against England Lions and is expected to be a part of the Test squad as well.

While that is all in the future, for now, Sai Sudharsan is happy about contributing to Titans's success and is focussed on doing well in the playoffs. In a chat with this daily, Sai Sudharsan talks about his IPL season so far, life as a county cricketer with Surrey, his mental preparation while switching to red-ball cricket and more. Excerpts: