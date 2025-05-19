Sai Sudharsan: A superstar in making

CHENNAI: B Sai Sudharsan has been the rising star of Indian cricket. Over the last 18 months, he is one of the most up-skilled batters in the country and the results are showing in the ongoing Indian Premier League season with the left-handed batter from Tamil Nadu helping Gujarat Titans qualify for the playoffs.
The ever-consistent youngster has already smashed 617 runs in 12 innings, including an unbeaten century against Delhi Capitals on Sunday that sealed the deal for the Titans. His partnership with Shubman Gill at the top and Jos Buttler, who bats at No 3, has been crucial to the Titans' dominating campaign so far. Apart from contributing to his team's success, Sai Sudharsan's skill and consistency has been lauded by many within the Indian cricketing system and abroad.
With the recent retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, former head coach Ravi Shastri has asked for the youngster to be fast-tracked to the Test team ahead of the five-match series in England that begins next month. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan has already been named in the India A squad for the second game against England Lions and is expected to be a part of the Test squad as well.
While that is all in the future, for now, Sai Sudharsan is happy about contributing to Titans's success and is focussed on doing well in the playoffs. In a chat with this daily, Sai Sudharsan talks about his IPL season so far, life as a county cricketer with Surrey, his mental preparation while switching to red-ball cricket and more. Excerpts:
On his century and the orange cap
Very happy with a hundred, glad my effort helped and served the team's cause to beat Delhi and make it to the playoffs. This was one of the few innings where things went for me as per plans. As for the orange cap, it's good to wear for some time, I know that it (orange cap) will keep changing, so I am not very possessive about it.
On qualifying for play-offs
I am glad we have made it to the playoffs. It was teamwork that helped us to reach the playoffs. Our top-order gave good starts and our bowlers too did their job. Plus, our middle-order chipped in well and played their role.
On partnering with Gill
It is a pleasure to play with Gill. He allows you to express yourself and we have an excellent understanding and thus we are able to post good partnerships. Against Delhi, we both were hitting the ball well and wanted to bat as long as possible without throwing away the wicket. He likes to lead by example. He is very positive, always want to do things, rather than wait for things to happen. He empowers everyone and has the ability to talk to you and make you fell confident about achieving the task.
On expectations going forward
We have some league games left. So we would like to do that well and then think about the playoffs. For us, it is always about one game at a time. We don't overthink and put pressure on ourselves. Even in the playoffs, we would like to treat it as a normal game and give our best. No point in putting unnecessary pressure.
On the County stint with Surrey
It was tough. Life of a professional cricketer in England is tough and completely different from what you do at home. But that grind prepares you for bigger things in future. So I am happy that I went through it. What I learnt while playing in England County cricket is how to counter the moving ball and adapt to different conditions. In English conditions, the ball swings a lot and one has to be careful while playing. Leave as many balls as possible and be judicious in your shot selection. The grind in County cricket prepares you to play the moving ball well and teaches you how to pace your innings.
On making it to India A team
It feels nice to be part of the India A team. If I get an opportunity I will certainly give my best. It is always great to play in England. It takes a while to adapt from white-ball to red-ball. It is not as easy as one thinks. But I have been working on it. Before the India A game, I will have as many net sessions as possible. We will also have practice games on the centre-wicket, so one has to utilize all this and try to adapt.
On the prospect of making it to the Test team
All I can say at the moment is that given an opportunity to represent the country (Test cricket) I will give my best shot. It will be a great opportunity and I will certainly do everything possible to be useful for the team.