IPL 2025: B Sai Sudharsan keen to take momentum forward

CHENNAI: As Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Saturday, one batter who played a big role in the result was Tamil Nadu's B Sai Sudharsan. In fact in the first game against Punjab Kings, Sudharsan top-scored with 74. With consecutive fifties against quality attacks, the youngster has set the tone for the long IPL season.
After being out of action due to sports hernia surgery, Sai Sudharsan is happy to be back in the middle. While he did pick up hamstring injury against Mumbai Indians, the TN batter said that he is ''recovering and fine.''
"I am very happy to contribute to the team's success. My focus and aim is to put some runs on the board and ensure that we make some runs in the powerplay which is important," Sai Sudharsan told this daily. "Partnerships are very important in order to post a good total. We have to give a good start at the top of the order, exploiting the field restrictions. I have an excellent understanding with Gill. We complement with each other. It was also good to spend some time with Jos Buttler," he added.
Regarding his on-field chats with the captain, he said that Gill has constantly encouraged him. "We (Gill and myself) are on a good wavelength. We have played a lot of cricket for a while. We just have small talks. We discuss who to target (bowler) at this point of time. We have a lot of understanding. If I am striking well, he will lend support at the other end. If he is striking well, I lend support and underplay. The point is to make maximum use of the power play without losing wickets," he said. "We have just started this season. We are keen to do well and take one match at a time. Our main aim is to be useful for the team."
After the auction, GT have a new look and many expected the team to perform better this season than last year. "I am very happy with our team. It's very good. We have some renowned bowlers and good batters. There is a lot of experience in the ranks. I think it is an all-round squad. I think it is better balanced. Plus Gill as a captain is very good. I think his understanding of players is superb. So it is a lovely team," he said.
After a long time there are four players from Tamil Nadu in an IPL team. Three are playing in the XI for Gujarat. "Yes, it is definitely good. I think more and more Tamil Nadu players can participate in the IPL. We have excellent infrastructure back home thanks to the TNCA. TNPL has helped players prepare for the IPL," said Sudharsan.
For now, his focus is on taking the momentum forward. "Definitely, the plan is to take the momentum into the next game. Not just one person, each and every coach in the team is helping me. Everyone is giving their inputs, It is very useful. So hopefully I will do well," he signed off.