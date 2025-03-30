IPL 2025: B Sai Sudharsan keen to take momentum forward

CHENNAI: As Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Saturday, one batter who played a big role in the result was Tamil Nadu's B Sai Sudharsan. In fact in the first game against Punjab Kings, Sudharsan top-scored with 74. With consecutive fifties against quality attacks, the youngster has set the tone for the long IPL season.

After being out of action due to sports hernia surgery, Sai Sudharsan is happy to be back in the middle. While he did pick up hamstring injury against Mumbai Indians, the TN batter said that he is ''recovering and fine.''

"I am very happy to contribute to the team's success. My focus and aim is to put some runs on the board and ensure that we make some runs in the powerplay which is important," Sai Sudharsan told this daily. "Partnerships are very important in order to post a good total. We have to give a good start at the top of the order, exploiting the field restrictions. I have an excellent understanding with Gill. We complement with each other. It was also good to spend some time with Jos Buttler," he added.