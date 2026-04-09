Gopinath, last survivor of India's first Test win, dies at 96

CHENNAI: CD Gopinath - The last surviving member who was part of India's first ever test win passed away at the age of 96 here on Thursday. He was part of the Indian team that defeated England for their first-ever Test victory in 1952. Until his death, Gopinath was the oldest living Indian Test cricketer and the second oldest in the world after Australia's Neil Harvey, who is 97. A technically sound and dependable batter, he played a vital role in strengthening India's middle order when the team was developing. He was among the select group of cricketers who had the honour of representing India in its early years on the international stage, contributing significantly to the foundation and growth of Indian cricket. Gopinath played eight Tests and scored 242 runs, including a fifty.

In his Test debut against England in 1951, Gopinath, batting at number eight, made 50 in his first innings and followed with 42 in the second innings at the Brabourne Stadium. But a difficult tour of England the following year limited his chances going forward.

The fifth Test of his debut series was a landmark moment in Indian cricket. It was when India registered their first Test victory, by an innings and eight runs in Chennai. Gopinath made 35 in his only innings in that match.