IPL 2026: Home form a concern as LSG bank on momentum against Gujarat Titans

LUCKNOW: Lucknow Super Giants may have unearthed a new star in Mukul Choudhary, but their poor home record remains a major concern as they host Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League clash here on Sunday.

Both teams head into the contest on the back of morale-boosting away wins.

GT sealed a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals for their first win of the season, while LSG registered two impressive wins on the road against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, LSG have struggled to turn the Ekana Cricket Stadium into a fortress.

They lost six of their eight matches here last season, including five in a row, en route to a seventh-place finish, and overall, have managed just nine wins from 22 games at the venue.

This season too, they started with a batting collapse at home, getting bowled out for 141 in the six-wicket loss to DC.

With this being only their second home game this year, LSG will be desperate to set the record straight. The team, though, will not be short on confidence after back-to-back away wins.