Sanju Samson special helps Chennai Super Kings get off mark

CHENNAI: Sanju Samson’s timely maiden hundred (115 not out) for Chennai Super Kings and Ayush Mhatre’s (59 retired out) came in handy for the hosts to beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday. CSK posted 212/2 before restricting DC to 189 in 20 overs.
The much anticipated big innings from the Kerala batter came at a time when the team needed it the most after three low scores in the season so far. The moment to savour came when Samson scooped T Natarajan to reach the three figure mark in 52 balls. The celebration — where he imitated Tamil superstar actor Rajinikanth’s famous salute — said it all. The innings and the knock came as a breath of fresh air for the Chennai fans who had been frustrated because of three losses from as many matches
The knock, however, had its share of luck. Delhi’s fielding was shoddy and Samson got a reprieve shortly after crossing his fifty. That apart, the Kerala batter showed intent from the very first ball. In the second over, Samson showed by flicking Mukesh Kumar to the square leg fence. The very next ball, he drove straight down the ground for another boundary. Axar Patel brought himself on, but even that could not stop Samson who had found his rhythm. Even as Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled to keep up, Samson did not stop. Samson batted consistently at a good tempo throughout the innings and treated all the Delhi bowlers with scant respect. Later, Samson played an inside out shot off Axar where the ball sailed over the 15-yard circle over to the cover fence. This left the India vice-captain speechless.
Samson took a step back after his fifty, allowing Mhatre to take charge. Samson enjoyed a slice of luck when Nissanka dropped the ace opener at long off, leaving Axar furious. After that Sanju was careful and scored runs at will off Natarajan and Kuldeep Yadav and raced into his 70s.
Meanwhile, the teenager who survived a run out chance and dropped catches made best use of the luck. The pick of his shot was a six off Axar Patel where Mhatre got down on one knee to launch the ball over long-on for a towering six. Natarajan too was at the receiving end as Ayush dispatched anything bowled short by the Tamil Nadu seamer to the fence. The duo added 100 runs in just 55 balls for the second wicket before Mhatre was retired out.
Later Shivam Dube stepped in to deliver a quickfire 20 not out from just ten balls. Samson, too, innovated in the death, trying to use the pace of the bowlers behind the wicket. Together, the experienced duo helped Super Kings to post 212/2 in 20 overs.
Brief scores: CSK 212/2 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 115 n.o, Mhatre 59; Axar Patel 1/39) bt DC 189 in 20 ovs (Stubbs 60; Overton 4/18).