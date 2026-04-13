Four hours and 20 minutes for a 40-over game: IPL's slow grind

BENGALURU: On Sunday night, the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru set an unwanted record. By the time it finished, Monday was roughly nine minutes away. Four hours and, more or less, 20 minutes for 40 overs. It was one of the longest IPL games without any interruption from the weather Gods.

The paying public had still not reached their houses long after the lights were switched off. Even as the players emptied the dressing room and went for their warm-down sessions and ice-baths, the housekeeping staff at the Wankhede Stadium got down to the business of cleaning. The cutlery had to be glistening. The toilets around the stadium had to be cleared and photos sent to the contractors. The cops outside the stadium had to direct traffic and ensure there was something approaching orderliness. The ground staff would have had to do some gardening before receiving their go-ahead to leave the premises (in certain venues, they will also have to cover the square to protect it against the elements in case of an overnight shower).

These staff — the invisible army without whom IPL matches wouldn't be possible — would have gotten back way after 1.30 AM. The IPL has a responsibility to safeguard the well-being of the work-force who quietly do their task behind the scenes but this isn't how you go about securing their well-being.

While Sunday night's game was an aberration, this has been a season where four hours for a game has been the norm. When T20 cricket started, it was billed as the sport's snappiest format. Right now, it's not doing what it says on the tin. The first innings of the game on Sunday lasted for over two hours. Not even 10 overs every hour. It's slower than Test cricket.

When asked about it in the post-match press-conference, Sherfane Rutherford spoke about the stop-start nature of the contest. "Yes, that was the toughest part," he said. "Every time Rasikh (Salam) bowls, he takes five minutes. Every time you have momentum, when there is a stop and start, it just keeps slowing up the game. It's something that no one can control."

This, though, isn't about Rasikh, RCB or MI. But is it something 'no one can control'. In fact, in IPL's 2026 Playing Conditions, there are clauses to essentially protect the game to be played at walking pace.

Under 'Hours of Play; Minimum Overs Requirement' in Clause 12.5, it clearly says each session will comprise of 90 minutes each 'including five minutes time-out', separated by a 20-minute interval between innings. Provided there are no rain stoppages, it's 200 minutes from the first ball to the last ball. But reviews, most of them for wides and no-balls, unsanctioned breaks have compounded the issue this season.

The minimum over-rate, according to the Playing Conditions, 'shall be 14.11 overs (excluding time-outs). Clause 12.6.2 says: "In uninterrupted matches, this means that the 20th over should finish within 90 minutes (being 85 minutes of playing time plus 5 minutes of time-out) of the start of the innings." But it's quite clear that the teams aren't just stretching the over-rate, they are playing a different sport.

Perhaps, one reason why captains are happy to disregard the league's Playing Conditions is the fines are too soft. Till the 2024 edition, captains falling foul faced the prospect of suspension. Since 2025, though, that has been replaced by a demerit system and a token fine of `12 lakh for first-time offenders.

In the league's first 20 games in 2026, four captains have already been penalised. (Shreyas Iyer has been fined twice). Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad have also seen fines come their way for slow over-rates. In 2025, a total of nine captains faced financial sanctions.

The BCCI will do well to revisit the idea of suspensions because this is unsustainable. If nothing else, it will hit viewership figures across all demographics. A kid who has school the next day isn't going to stay up till midnight. A techie who has an important call in the morning isn't going to stay up till midnight. Gig workers who like to start their mornings early aren't going to stay up till midnight. You may have the shiniest product in the land but it's nothing without the fans.

There's also the question of ensuring that workers in all stadiums get back to their houses at an acceptable hour.