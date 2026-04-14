IPL 2026: RCB look to be at home in Chinnaswamy

BENGALURU: For over 15 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru couldn't do one of the most foundational things needed to become a dominant side. Win at home.

But, over the last few years, they have been doing one of the hardest things in an elite franchise-based league. Win away from home.

It's why the franchise ended their long wait for a title. It's why the team have let go of apprehensions of playing in front of their own fans. It's why the holders are no longer one of the league's punching bags — that mantle has safely been passed on to some of the other sides. It's also why they have begun the season with three wins in four.

They rocked up to the Wankhede the other night, looked the five-time champions in the eye, scored 240 and won with 18 runs to spare. Since the beginning of the 2024 season, they have only lost six matches away from home. In terms of wins, they have 13 in the same time period, again one of the best by this metric. It has directly resulted in them being the only team to qualify for the knockouts in both 2024 and 2025.

Some of the issues of playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been well documented. The postage-stamp nature of the ground and a usually good batting surface (the complexion has changed in the last year or two) has meant the bowlers have traditionally suffered here. But they have improvised to become a lethal side away from home.

In the past, they were a team whose parts were lesser than their sum. Now, they are greater than the sum of their parts. They have installed a data-driven culture at the club and have followed where the evidence has taken them. The likes of Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood — two overseas stars who are key to what they do up top in both facets of the game — were pursued and purchased. Players were targeted not based on the names at the back of their jerseys but what they brought to the table.