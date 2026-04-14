IPL 2026: Time for Ruturaj to step up as a batter

CHENNAI: Ruturaj Gaikwad knew that he was out from the moment he slog swept Anukul Roy. It was only the second ball of the third over during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. And the CSK skipper threw his back in disappointment moments after, with Rovman Powell completing the catch in the deep.

Gaikwad knew what the dismissal meant. The Chennai captain’s scores so far read — 6, 28, 7, 15 and 7. Sixty-three runs in five games. An average of 12.6 and a strike rate of 105. That was not how Gaikwad would have expected this season to go so far. Not in his third year as Chennai captain, where both he and the franchise are looking for a desperate turnaround.

Truth be told, Gaikwad not scoring runs is a bit of an anomaly. For all the questions and criticisms about his captaincy, tactics or intent on the field as bowling captain, the one thing everyone knows is that Gaikwad is a consistent run accumulator. He has made a reputation for himself right from the breakout season in 2021, where he helped the Super Kings lift their fourth title.

Gaikwad followed up with a 368-run season in 2022, 590 runs in 2023 and 583 in 2024 (his first year as captain). Last season, he only played five games — the same as he has so far — before getting ruled out due to injury. He may not be the Priyansh Aryas and Vaibhav Sooryavanshis of the world, but Gaikwad is one of the consistent batters of this generation, like Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan.