Ashwin suggests technical tweak in Gaikwad's batting approach, urges him to play 'more down the ground'

CHENNAI: Former India off-spinner R Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings’ back-to-back wins will help ease the pressure on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, while also suggesting a minor technical adjustment for the out-of-form opener at the top of the order.
After opening their IPL 2026 campaign with three consecutive defeats, five-time champions CSK have bounced back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, regaining momentum in the tournament.
"The fact that he's got a couple of wins as a captain should really ease him into this tournament. Honestly, if I was sitting in the dugout or if I were Ruturaj Gaikwad, I wouldn't be too fussed. T20 is a game where you need to show intent constantly," Ashwin said on JioStar.
Gaikwad, however, has struggled for runs at the top, managing just 63 in five games, with a high score of 28. There has also been growing chatter around young Ayush Mhatre opening alongside Sanju Samson, with the skipper potentially moving down to No.3.
Ashwin suggested a technical tweak, urging Gaikwad to play "more down the ground" early in his innings.
"There's just one small thing I would ask for. If you look at Ayush Mhatre or Sanju Samson, they took the right options by going down the ground.
"Whereas Ruturaj has been going across the line a bit more and getting caught early. It would serve him well if he took it slightly easier at the start of his innings, looked to time the ball, and played more down the ground," Ashwin said.
Meanwhile, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn felt Samson's century against Delhi Capitals sparked CSK's resurgence.
"That hundred the other day, what it does for the dressing room, there's a spark in the team right now. And it all started with that hundred from Sanju Samson. He gets a hundred, Overton picks up a couple of wickets, you get a win under your belt," Steyn said.
"Winning IPL games is really difficult. Sometimes they are there on a platter and you still lose them. So once you win one, the confidence within the team jumps remarkably.
(With inputs from PTI)