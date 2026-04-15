Ashwin suggests technical tweak in Gaikwad's batting approach, urges him to play 'more down the ground'

CHENNAI: Former India off-spinner R Ashwin believes Chennai Super Kings’ back-to-back wins will help ease the pressure on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, while also suggesting a minor technical adjustment for the out-of-form opener at the top of the order.

After opening their IPL 2026 campaign with three consecutive defeats, five-time champions CSK have bounced back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, regaining momentum in the tournament.

"The fact that he's got a couple of wins as a captain should really ease him into this tournament. Honestly, if I was sitting in the dugout or if I were Ruturaj Gaikwad, I wouldn't be too fussed. T20 is a game where you need to show intent constantly," Ashwin said on JioStar.

Gaikwad, however, has struggled for runs at the top, managing just 63 in five games, with a high score of 28. There has also been growing chatter around young Ayush Mhatre opening alongside Sanju Samson, with the skipper potentially moving down to No.3.

Ashwin suggested a technical tweak, urging Gaikwad to play "more down the ground" early in his innings.