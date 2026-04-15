CSK vs KKR: How MS Dhoni helped spinner Noor turn things around

CHENNAI: Less than a week ago, when Chennai Super Kings were reeling from three losses in as many games, one of their biggest issues was the lack of wickets and impact from their spinners, in particular, Noor Ahmad. The Afghan spinner has been one of their mainstays in recent years and has been critical to their success.

This season, however, he looked like a pale shadow of himself until Tuesday. On a slowish black soil pitch against Kolkata Knight Riders, the left-arm wrist spinner took three wickets for 21 runs, helping Chennai seal a 32-run win — their second of the season. Even in the previous match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Noor was amongst the wickets, taking 1/36.

How did the turnaround happen? One of the key factors was obviously the pitch they played on Tuesday, but there was more to it. Even as CSK was searching for their first win, Noor was working with Assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram and former captain MS Dhoni. “I think it was good, the wicket helped today, there was a little bit of boredom for him. The other wickets were quite flat. Today, he was a little bit slower through the air. There was more side spin on the ball, and there was more drop. So that's something he's been working on. Even MS had a long chat with him during one of the practice sessions, getting him to bowl more leg break. So I think it was very helpful today and the results were there to show,” Sriram explained after the match on Tuesday.

The conversation was largely about getting some deviation off the surface, especially when Noor was relying heavily on his googly so far. Working along with Dhoni and Sriram, Noor slowed down and adjusted according to the surface on Tuesday. The three wickets he got said it all. The first one was a leg spinner that came back into Cam Green and cleaned the stumps. The second one was a tad fuller and wider, too, Rinku Singh, who could not get enough reach to clear the long-on fielder. The third and final wicket was a low full-toss, which Ramandeep Singh tried to reverse sweep and found the fielder.