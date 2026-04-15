RCB vs LSG: Hazlewood hits high tunes for Bengaluru

On a pitch where shot-making was loaded with risk — it was a tad tacky with hitting through the line was difficult at least to begin with — the hosts sensed some blood. So Rajat Patidar, an under-rated gambler with his punts, decided to front-load Josh Hazlewood. He had already done some damage to Pant's left elbow, a back of a length delivery striking the captain where there's not a lot of flesh. He was in a lot of distress when he walked off the field.

The Australian, who has the rare ability to bowl Test match lengths in T20 cricket while remaining unhittable, found that spot on a good length area. Off Pooran's first two deliveries, he kept him quiet. It was good old first morning of a Test length on a Wednesday night in Bengaluru. It's why Hazlewood is one of the GOATs.

2-0-6-0.

Off the next over, Rasikh Salam bowled four balls to Pooran but he didn't get away. There was a low-toss that Pooran, on a good day, would have despatched to the fence. He also didn't take the bait when Salam went short as he ducked under. Again, signs of Pooran struggling for form, rhythm and confidence.

He managed to get a single off the final over of the powerplay. This act forced Patidar into a decision. With the powerplay done, he could have immediately gone to spin. This, though, is why RCB and Patidar have been great for each other. He had seen enough and gave the ball to Hazlewood for a third over on the bounce (he seldom bowls three overs in the start).

A ball later, it was done. Thanks for turning up, good night and please switch off the lights on your way out. Angling away from him after pitching on the stumps, Pooran tried to pull it. The ball wasn't there for that shot and he only managed to edge it on to the stumps. In the stands, RCB's red flags fluttered across the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A capacity crowd had wanted to see their side winning a third game on the bounce, something rare in recent years.

And Hazlewood, in association with Patidar, had delivered a big blow as they had reduced their opponents to 35/2 (three if you count Pant) after 6.1 overs. Lucknow, the only team yet to score 200 in an innings, have struggled with their batting in the opening four games. That theme continued as they prodded and stumbled their way to 146.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 146 all out in 20 ovs (Marsh 40, Badoni 38; Salam Dar 4/24, Kumar 3/27, Pandya 2/38) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 149/5 in 15.1 ovs (Kohli 49, Prince 3/32)