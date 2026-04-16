IPL 2026: How RCB’s pace unit has transformed the team into a fearsome all-weather side

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have rewritten the script by winning three consecutive home games in IPL 2026, with their pacers playing a key role in the impressive streak.

RCB’s bowling attack outclassed varied opponents such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants with convincing wins at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In contrast, RCB had lost three home matches during IPL 2025, a minor blemish on an otherwise remarkable campaign that ended with their maiden title.

Before this season started, RCB had an unflattering record of 46 defeats and 45 wins here from 96 matches unlike Mumbai Indians or CSK, whose home grounds are generally their fortress.

The first hint of turnaround came on March 28 when Jacob Duffy barged through SRH's top-order with a three-wicket haul.

Duffy was a back-up option for rehabilitating Josh Hazlewood but no less in pedigree as he had held the No.1 spot in the ICC T20 rankings for bowlers back in 2025.

"He's got pace, he's got bounce, also he moves sideways. Duffy's height and high delivery point add to the arsenal he brings to the mix. It can be a key factor," RCB head coach Andy Flower had said after signing Duffy.

All those qualities were evident when he bounced out Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

In some ways, Duffy was just following the ethos of Hazlewood here, hitting the hard lengths.