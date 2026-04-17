RR manager fined for using mobile in dugout

CHENNAI: At 6:40 PM on Thursday, official X handle of Rajasthan Royals posted a video of their explosive opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi requesting team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder aka Romi to cut a cake. The conversations the duo had in between the 34 seconds video suggest Bhinder had already celebrated his 48th birthday by cutting the cake in the midnight but Sooryavanshi wants him to do it all again. Once the cake was cut, the 15-year-old batter from Bihar offered a piece of cake to Bhinder before having a bite himself.

IPL franchises usually drop such videos during the tournament to engage fans but this particular clip was more than the usual run-of-the-mill contents. It seemed like a statement. Only a few days ago, Bhinder had come under scanner for violating Players and Match Officials Areas (PMOA) protocols by using a mobile phone in the RR dugout with Sooryavanshi seated next to him during the team's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on April 10.

Soon enough, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) sought an explanation from Bhinder. As this daily reported first, the RR team manager cited health reasons and apprised the ACSU that his both lungs collapsed due to which he was on a ventilator for almost a week before being shifted to the ICU. The mobile was in possession only for medical emergencies, Bhinder explained.