RCB vs DC: Killer Miller rises to the occasion

BENGALURU: THE last time David Miller decided to take an Indian Premier League (IPL) match to the last ball, Delhi Capitals lost a game they should have at least taken into a Super Over. Against Gujarat Titans in Delhi on April 8, Miller opted against running a single off the fifth ball of the 20th over. He backed himself to hit a two off the final ball but the visitors stole a thrilling heist.

Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday evening, in front of a packed crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was approaching squeaky bum time with Miller in the middle. This time, the South African delivered when the odds were against him. Needing 13 off the final four balls, the southpaw climbed into a very friendly brand of medium pace from Romario Shepherd to clinch the match for the visitors with six wickets and a ball to spare.

A full-toss on the pads was dispatched over mid-wicket. For the next ball, Rajat Patidar's field placings suggested this would be on an eighth stump line. Shepherd's line was okay but it was on the slot and begging to be hit. Miller, who has made a living by hitting these deliveries for six for over the past decade, creamed this over cover for maximum runs.