BCB revokes Mustafizur Rahman’s NOC for PSL 2026 after medical assessment

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to pacer Mustafizur Rahman for Pakistan Super League 2026 after a medical assessment following the third ODI against New Zealand.

In an official statement, the BCB confirmed that Mustafizur will undergo an immediate scan to determine the extent of his condition.

He will then begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the board’s medical team, ruling him out for the rest of the ongoing PSL season.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following the conclusion of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, the team's medical staff has reviewed the condition of national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman," the BCB said on Thursday in a statement.

"It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team.