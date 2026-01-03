KKR release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 squad after BCCI directive

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday confirmed the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season, following a directive issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the league’s governing authority, citing “recent developments” as the reason for the decision.
The statement released by KKR stated, "Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the call was taken after reviewing the prevailing situation. “Considering recent developments all across, KKR has been advised to release Mustafizur Rahman,” Saikia added.
"They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," Saikia told news agency PTI.
The move comes amid a growing political controversy over KKR’s decision to sign the Bangladeshi fast bowler. Several leaders from the BJP and the Shiv Sena had objected to the inclusion of a Bangladesh player in the IPL, linking it to reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh in recent weeks.
BJP leader Sangeet Som accused actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan of acting against national interest, while Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde said players from Bangladesh should not be allowed to participate in the IPL in the current circumstances. Spiritual leader Rambhadracharya also criticised Shah Rukh Khan over the issue.
Opposition leaders, however, came out in support of the actor and the franchise. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said Shah Rukh Khan was being targeted unfairly and argued that team selections follow a formal process approved by cricketing authorities. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi also questioned the politicisation of the issue.
The controversy unfolded against the backdrop of reports of violent incidents involving members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December, which were cited by critics opposing Rahman’s participation in the IPL.
KKR has not yet issued a formal statement on the BCCI’s directive. The franchise is expected to comply with the board’s decision ahead of the upcoming IPL season.
KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.
India and Bangladesh cricket boards had postponed a white-ball bilateral series last year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday said the series will be played there in September this year.
However, the BCCI is non-committal on the schedule and is unlikely to agree to it given the volatile political situation in Bangladesh.
The relationship between two countries hit a rough note after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year following anti-government protests.
She was sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal this year for her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the agitation in which several students were killed.
Dhaka summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma five times over various issues, while India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner Reaz Hamidullah once to express concerns over security in Bangladesh.
The transition, from what was widely regarded as an "India-friendly" Awami League government to Muhammad Yunus-led interim dispensation, significantly altered Bangladesh's diplomatic position.
Dhaka's engagement with Pakistan to deepen ties further complicated the regional equation.
(With inputs from PTI)