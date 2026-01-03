KKR release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 squad after BCCI directive

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday confirmed the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season, following a directive issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the league’s governing authority, citing “recent developments” as the reason for the decision.

The statement released by KKR stated, "Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the call was taken after reviewing the prevailing situation. “Considering recent developments all across, KKR has been advised to release Mustafizur Rahman,” Saikia added.

"They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," Saikia told news agency PTI.

The move comes amid a growing political controversy over KKR’s decision to sign the Bangladeshi fast bowler. Several leaders from the BJP and the Shiv Sena had objected to the inclusion of a Bangladesh player in the IPL, linking it to reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh in recent weeks.

BJP leader Sangeet Som accused actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan of acting against national interest, while Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde said players from Bangladesh should not be allowed to participate in the IPL in the current circumstances. Spiritual leader Rambhadracharya also criticised Shah Rukh Khan over the issue.

Opposition leaders, however, came out in support of the actor and the franchise. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said Shah Rukh Khan was being targeted unfairly and argued that team selections follow a formal process approved by cricketing authorities. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi also questioned the politicisation of the issue.