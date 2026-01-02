'People like him are traitors': BJP, Shiv Sena leaders slam Shah Rukh Khan after KKR signs Bangladeshi player

NEW DELHI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds himself at centre of an escalating controversy over the decision of his IPL team KKR signing Bangladeshi player Musafizur Rahman with multiple parties speaking out -- either slamming him or saying he was being targeted for his Muslim identity.

Leaders of the BJP and the Shiv Sena said they would not tolerate Rahman being part of the IPL given the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The opposition Congress' Bhai Jagtap backed the star and said the controversy is evidence of the "BJP-RSS' double-faced policy" as India still plays cricket with Pakistan.

"In Bangladesh, Hindus are being tortured, killed, they are being thrown out of their homes, naked and beaten. Buying players from there is treason against the country. People like Shah Rukh Khan are traitors," BJP's Sangeet Som said.

Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde said the party's stand has always been to not allow anyone who has committed atrocities against Hindus or is involved in a terrorist attack in India to play in India.

"We would request the IPL governing body and the BCCI to ban these players. They cannot commit atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and then enjoy the hospitality and the benefits and the money from India," he said.