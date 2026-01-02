Hindu seer slams Shah Rukh Khan over KKR’s signing of Bangladeshi cricketer

Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Thursday slammed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan over the signing of a Bangladeshi cricketer by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is co-owned by the actor.

Reacting to KKR’s decision to sign Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL 2026 season, Rambhadracharya described the move as “very unfortunate,” alleging that Shah Rukh Khan’s outlook has “always been like that of a traitor.”

The seer made these remarks while speaking to PTI Videos in Nagpur.