Hindu man stabbed, set on fire in Bangladesh, escapes by jumping into pond; fourth attack in two weeks

A Hindu businessman was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Shariatpur district in Bangladesh on the night of December 31.

The victim, who was identified as Khokon Chandra Das, runs a pharmacy in the Keorbhanga area of Kaneshwar union and was attacked while returning home, according to local media.

Das was reportedly stabbed in the lower abdomen by a mob, beaten, and set on fire after being doused with petrol. He survived by jumping into a nearby pond.

"I don't know who did this. We need justice. My husband is a simple man; he did not harm anyone. He did not hurt anyone," Seema Das, wife of the injured, said, according to local media reports.

Das was initially taken to the Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. He was later rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after his condition deteriorated. His condition is reported to be critical.

After being set on fire, Das jumped into a nearby pond and called for help, after which some villagers rushed to the spot.

He is reported to have sustained severe burn injuries to the face, right hand and several stab wounds, after the attackers stabbed him repeatedly.