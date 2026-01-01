Hindu man stabbed, set on fire in Bangladesh, escapes by jumping into pond; fourth attack in two weeks

A Hindu businessman was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Shariatpur district in Bangladesh on the night of December 31.
The victim, who was identified as Khokon Chandra Das, runs a pharmacy in the Keorbhanga area of Kaneshwar union and was attacked while returning home, according to local media.
Das was reportedly stabbed in the lower abdomen by a mob, beaten, and set on fire after being doused with petrol. He survived by jumping into a nearby pond.
The perpetrators allegedly stabbed him, hit him on the head and set him on fire.
"I don't know who did this. We need justice. My husband is a simple man; he did not harm anyone. He did not hurt anyone," Seema Das, wife of the injured, said, according to local media reports.
Das was initially taken to the Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. He was later rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after his condition deteriorated. His condition is reported to be critical.
After being set on fire, Das jumped into a nearby pond and called for help, after which some villagers rushed to the spot.
He is reported to have sustained severe burn injuries to the face, right hand and several stab wounds, after the attackers stabbed him repeatedly.
“When I got the news, I went to the scene and saw my husband’s body on fire. He had been stabbed in various parts of his head and body. His condition is very bad,” Das’s wife said, according to Dhaka Post.
The incident on December 31 was the fourth instance in recent weeks of Hindus being attacked in Bangladesh.
Earlier this week, a man was shot dead inside a garment factory in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district.
Last week, a 29-year-old youth, Amrit Mondal, was allegedly lynched by a mob in the Hossaindanga area of Kalimohar Union in Bangladesh.
Last month, 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched following false blasphemy allegations reportedly made by a co-worker at his factory in Bhaluka Upazila, also in Mymensingh.
The incidents highlight the growing concern over safety of religious minorities in the country.
Bangladesh is currently under an interim administration after the Sheikh Hasina government was ousted in August 2024.