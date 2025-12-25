Bangladesh police announces reward for information on Hindu household attackers

DHAKA: Bangladesh police announced a reward for information on attackers who set on fire a Hindu-owned house near the southeastern port city of Chattogram, as mob violence emerged as a major crisis in the changed political landscape.

Chattogram range's police chief Ahsan Habib offered the bounty on Wednesday night without specifying the amount during his visit to the burned-down house of Qatar expatriate workers Shukh Shil and Anil Shil at Raojan area on the outskirts of the city, Ittefaq newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants set the home on fire on Tuesday night, but the residents managed to come out of the house unharmed.

Family members said they woke up after sensing the heat of the fire in the predawn hours, but were initially unable to come out as the doors were locked from the outside.

The eight members of the two families escaped the burning house after cutting through tin sheets and bamboo fencing.

A series of arson attacks targeting the homes of Hindu families took place in the past week in the same area.

Police said they have arrested five suspects and formed a "special security team" to ensure safety in the neighbourhood, The Business Standard newspaper reported.

Houses of seven Hindu families were burned in three separate localities (at Raojan) in five days, the report read.

Raozan Police Station chief Sajedul Islam said so far, five suspects were arrested in police raids, and manhunts were underway for others.

The police held a meeting with local influential people to ensure interfaith harmony and social vigilance against perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

A mob last week lynched 28-year-old Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in central Mymensingh over alleged defamation of the religion, sparking a widespread protest in the country.

Muhammad Yunus' interim government said it would take care of the minor child, wife and parents of Das.