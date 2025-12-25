Another Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, days after Mymensingh killing

A Hindu man accused of extortion was beaten to death by villagers in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district late on Wednesday night, days after the lynching of a Hindu garment factory worker over alleged blasphemy in Mymensingh.

According to The Daily Star, the mob attack took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday. Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said police rushed to the spot after receiving information that a man had been assaulted by local residents.

The victim was identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, a resident of the same village. Police found him in a critical condition and shifted him to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead at around 2 am.

Police officials said Samrat had at least two cases registered against him at Pangsha police station, including a murder case.

Locals told police that he had been running a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other illegal activities. They also claimed that Samrat had remained in hiding in India for a long period before recently returning to the village.

According to villagers, Samrat had demanded extortion money from a local resident, Shahidul Islam.