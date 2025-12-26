India condemns killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh, calls attacks on minorities ‘worrisome’

India on Friday strongly condemned the latest killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling a spate of recent attacks on members of the minority community “worrisome” and warning that such violence cannot be ignored.
Reacting to the developments, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken serious note of the incidents across the border. The Ministry of External Affairs said the attacks “cannot be brushed aside”, condemned the violence against Hindus, and expressed hope that those responsible would be identified and punished.
“The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice,” Jaiswal said.
The remarks came a day after another Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh, adding to a growing list of violent incidents involving members of the minority community in recent weeks.
According to Bangladeshi media reports, the latest incident took place on Wednesday in Pangsha upazila of Rajbari, about 145 km west of Dhaka. Police told The Daily Star that the victim, identified as Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death by local residents following allegations of extortion.
Police said Mondal was suspected of leading a criminal gang involved in extortion and other illegal activities. On the day of the incident, he and his associates allegedly attempted to extort money from a resident, prompting locals to confront and assault him. Mondal was critically injured and later died at a hospital in the early hours of Thursday. His body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Most of Mondal’s alleged associates fled the area, though police said one person had been arrested and firearms recovered. Investigators also claimed Mondal had at least two criminal cases registered against him, including a murder case.
The Rajbari killing came days after another Hindu man was lynched in Mymensingh, an incident that triggered widespread outrage.
The victim, identified as 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was a factory worker in Mymensingh city, around 112 km north of Dhaka. According to police and local media, he was attacked over allegations of blasphemy.
Police said Das was first beaten by a mob outside a factory on Thursday night before being hanged from a tree. His body was later left by the side of the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway and set on fire, bringing traffic to a standstill. Videos of the lynching circulated widely on social media, fuelling public anger and concern.
India has repeatedly raised concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh and has urged authorities there to ensure accountability and protection for vulnerable communities.
The incident was condemned by Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, which said there was no place for communal hatred or mob violence in what it described as a “New Bangladesh,” and assured strict action against those responsible.
Both killings have occurred amid widespread unrest in Bangladesh following the death of political activist Sharif Osman Hadi, an event that sparked protests, vandalism, and attacks on political and diplomatic installations across several parts of the country.
Responding to queries on the return of Tarique Rahman, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India supports free, fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh and that recent political developments there should be viewed in that context. He added that New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.
Tarique Rahman, the son of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia and a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, returned to Bangladesh on Thursday after nearly two decades in self-imposed exile. His return comes ahead of the February elections, widely seen as a critical juncture for the country.
Rahman’s homecoming has taken place amid political turbulence in Bangladesh, with India underlining the need for stability and security. New Delhi is also closely watching developments involving groups such as Jamaat-e-Islami, which has re-entered mainstream politics following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.