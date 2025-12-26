India condemns killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh, calls attacks on minorities ‘worrisome’

India on Friday strongly condemned the latest killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling a spate of recent attacks on members of the minority community “worrisome” and warning that such violence cannot be ignored.

Reacting to the developments, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken serious note of the incidents across the border. The Ministry of External Affairs said the attacks “cannot be brushed aside”, condemned the violence against Hindus, and expressed hope that those responsible would be identified and punished.

“The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice,” Jaiswal said.

The remarks came a day after another Hindu man was lynched in Bangladesh, adding to a growing list of violent incidents involving members of the minority community in recent weeks.