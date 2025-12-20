Tied to a tree and set on fire: Father recounts killing of Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh

A brutal lynching of a Hindu man by an Islamist mob has reignited fears over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, even as fresh violence erupts following the killing of a prominent anti-India radical leader.

Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker from Mymensingh, was beaten to death on Thursday night by a mob that accused him of blasphemy. According to reports , after the assault, Das’s body was tied to a tree and set on fire, with videos showing several onlookers celebrating the act.

The killing came amid widespread unrest triggered by the death of Osman Sharif Hadi, whose supporters vandalised landmarks in Dhaka, more than 100 km away from the lynching site.

Das’s father, Ravilal Das, in an interview with NDTV, said he first learnt of his son’s death through social media and received no assurance from authorities despite condemnation from the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

“No one from the government has said anything to us,” he told NDTV, recounting how relatives later informed him that his son had been dragged away, tied to a tree, doused with kerosene and set ablaze. “They left his burnt body outside. It was horrible,” he said.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the lynching, in a statement on X, the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhhamad Yunus said that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the case.

The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested ranges from 19 to 46, it said.