Bangladesh unrest: Youth leader Osman Hadi's funeral held in Dhaka amid tightened security

Bangladesh held the funeral of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Saturday, drawing large crowds to the capital under heightened security after his death sparked unrest across the country.

The country is observing a day of state mourning following the death of 32-year-old Hadi, a prominent figure in last year’s student-led protests that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. Violent protests rocked Dhaka and major cities after the announcement of Hadi's death on Thursday, six days after gunmen shot him.

Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, members of his advisory council and army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman attended the funeral of the spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, held at the South Plaza of the parliament complex on Manik Mia Avenue.

Yunus spoke briefly ahead of the janaza, or funeral prayers, as politicians from former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) joined the mourners.

A candidate in the February 12 general election, Hadi was shot in the head by masked gunmen on December 12 while launching his campaign in Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He died in hospital in Singapore on Thursday.

According to television footage, the janaza was held after Hadi's body was brought after an autopsy at the state-run Suhrawardy Hospital. Hadi's elder brother Abu Bakar conducted the janaza and soon after the ritual, the body was quickly brought to Dhaka University campus under stringent security escorts for burial.