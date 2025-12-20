Bangladesh set to hold funeral of youth leader whose death sparked unrest in country

DHAKA: Bangladesh is set to hold the funeral of a prominent youth leader on Saturday amid tight security following unrest in the country triggered by his death.

The funeral prayer will be held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building at 2 pm, the press wing of the interim government of Bangladesh has announced.

The government imposed a ban on flying drones in and around the Sangsad Bhaban during janaza, Prothomalo news portal reported.

Those wishing to attend the funeral have been asked not to carry any bags or heavy objects with them, it added.

In a social media post on Friday, Inqilab Mancha said, "Upon the family's wishes, a decision has been taken to bury Hadi beside the grave of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and to hold his funeral prayer after Zuhr tomorrow at Manik Mia Avenue."

The party also announced that there will be no public viewing of the body, and people were requested to pray for Hadi while maintaining order.

Bangladesh's interim government on Friday urged citizens to resist violence by "fringe elements" as the body of a prominent youth leader arrived here from Singapore, amid fresh unrest in the capital following overnight rampages triggered by his death.

According to police, alleged radical right-wing activists set fire to the main office of the left-leaning Udichi Shilpigoshthi in the capital shortly after Sharif Osman Hadi's body arrived in Dhaka from Singapore, where he had been undergoing treatment for fatal gunshot wounds inflicted by masked gunmen on December 12.