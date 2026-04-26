IPL 2026: Chennai fans beat the heat for Sunday cricket ritual

With Samson scoring a resounding century in Chennai Super Kings’ statement win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, excitement is palpable in the air. Jerseys with ‘Samson 11’ are slowly taking up spaces amongst vendors and on the backs of fans. For instance, in a family of seven people donning the CSK jerseys, two have Samson’s name and number on the back, while the others have ‘Dhoni 7’ on the back. Another big performance from Samson, and that number of jerseys may well increase.

While Samson’s performance may bring numbers into the stands, one man’s form they would like to see turn around is skipper Gaikwad. Groomed by CSK for the last seven years, Gaikwad has previously shown just how good he could be in previous campaigns. This season, he seems to be a shadow of his former self, scoring only 104 runs in seven matches so far.

For CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhury, it will be an emotional return to Chepauk, days after his mother had passed away. He had shown his guile in CSK’s 103-run win over MI. Expect fans to back him.

For the visiting Titans side, the return of Chennai boys B Sai Sudharshan, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore may bring a few cheers here and there from, but on the day, yellow is the colour they choose. State allegiances later.