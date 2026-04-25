IPL 2026: CSK keen to continue good show

"Ruturaj is a quality player and a young captain that's working himself into the role. And he's doing a good job. I know he's getting a lot of heat from outside, but within (the team) he's got a lot of support and he's very well respected within the side and that will continue," he told reporters on Saturday.

He felt Brevis may get out at times because of his aggressive brand of cricket. (With) Brevis, nothing wrong with him. It's obviously a bit more aggressive game that everyone has made, so you're going to get times where they are going to be starts and then get out," he said.

In their last outing against RCB, GT failed to accelerate in the death overs, a phase that proved decisive. Skipper Shubman Gill admitted that they lost the match there.

I think, from 16 till 19, those three overs, we couldn't get any boundaries and we didn't get as many runs as we would have liked. I think those three overs were very crucial for us," Gill said after the loss on Friday.

In Chennai too some of the boundaries are short like the one in front of the MCC stands. So this could be exploited by the batters.

But CSK coach Fleming insisted that the pitch for Sunday's game was "pretty much in the middle" and insisted that it was still a challenge for bowlers to contain as the dynamics of batting had changed.