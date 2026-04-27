Hit to heat wave: IPL lands in Hot spot

“ We used ice jackets a bit, but the guys don't like them because it makes them sort of tighten up. The pickle juice is what I was talking about before. Some guys like to have that prophylactically, just a bit of a sip beforehand. It sort of goes against what the physiological mechanism is supposed to be, which is like a sudden shock to the system, but they still find that there's actually some benefit in taking it beforehand,” he said, adding that the 12th man, who is also educated on the proceedings, plays a crucial role in afternoon games.

While these are steps taken on match days, there is more to it. Recovery, personalisation of diet and individual focus are also key as in a tournament like IPL, going into maintenance mode, is the only way. Nicole Linhares, health coach and nutritionist of PBKS, felt that their work starts 24-48 hours before the match.

“A big part of our strategy is, honestly, personalisation. Every player has different sweat rates, sodium losses and different hydration needs. I try to individualise their hydration accordingly, speaking to their physio, S&C coaches, understanding what their output is and then personalising it accordingly. We prepare personalised hydration stacks, whether that's electrolytes, carb-based drinks, homemade isotonic drinks or even coconut water whenever available to us. I try to make sure they are delivered to the players at timely intervals, sometimes outside their rooms, sometimes before team departures or meetings or at practice,” Linhares told this daily.

“On hot game days, we try to focus on easy-to-digest meals that are high in carbs for energy, not so much focused on protein before a game and not too heavy or greasy. So players feel fuelled but not sluggish in the heat. We also try to use local foods in different cities that naturally help with cooling and hydration. The eventual and the actual goal is to keep players ahead on both hydration and energy rather than trying to catch up later,” she added.

It is a relief to the players and teams that there are no day games till Saturday allowing the heat wave to pass. However, the maximum temperature is only expected to increase barring the rainfall in certain regions over the next few weeks. And the onus will remain on the support staff and players themselves to keep hydrated and healthy for them to stay on the field for 40 overs.