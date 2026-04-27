IPL 2026: Josheshwar show in Delhi

BENGALURU: On most days of the week, the bowlers seem to be on borrowed time in the T20 format. Almost an irrelevance, unwilling participants to maximums and big scores on placid tracks in small grounds. The batters — right from a prodigious 15-year-old to former Test specialists — all saying one common theme. "They have come to watch us bat." Or something like that.

Every now and then, though, they fight back. Raging against the content machine of highlights reels where sixes are on an endless loop.

It's why days like Monday ought to be bottled and sold in the supermarkets.

For over 40 minutes in the capital from half-past seven, a Test match on a green seamer was casually played out. More Dunedin than Delhi. Josh Hazlewood could have been wearing his Australia whites. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could have been bowling with the red ball. The Delhi Capitals batters, who lost two wickets across 120 legitimate deliveries in their previous match, were 6/8 after 3.5 overs.

In a record-breaking encounter at the same venue against Punjab Kings, over 510 runs were scored. On Monday, the hosts, asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, made 75 in 16.3 overs.

Did the pitch have any demons? Not really, there was some movement on offer and that's all Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar needed. Even when the buzz word is variations or extreme pace, these two new-ball operators show immense value in bringing Test match lines and lengths to T20 cricket.