Sher-e-Punjab T20 League a fantastic platform: Shubman Gill

CHENNAI: The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League was launched at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Sunday, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Punjab cricket.

The tournament will be played from August 30 to September 13 and is set to feature some of the biggest names from the state, including India captain Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Prabhsimran Singh and Ramandeep Singh.

The league was launched by PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, President Amarjeet Singh Mehta in the presence of Gill and Arshdeep Singh. A total of six teams will compete in 27 high-voltage matches for the coveted title.

"The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a fantastic platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and progress towards playing for Punjab and India. Punjab has always produced outstanding cricketers, and I believe this league will help discover many more. I congratulate the Punjab Cricket Association for this wonderful initiative and wish the league great success," Gill said at the event.