Sher-e-Punjab T20 League a fantastic platform: Shubman Gill

CHENNAI: The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League was launched at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Sunday, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Punjab cricket.
The tournament will be played from August 30 to September 13 and is set to feature some of the biggest names from the state, including India captain Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Prabhsimran Singh and Ramandeep Singh.
The league was launched by PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, President Amarjeet Singh Mehta in the presence of Gill and Arshdeep Singh. A total of six teams will compete in 27 high-voltage matches for the coveted title.
"The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a fantastic platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and progress towards playing for Punjab and India. Punjab has always produced outstanding cricketers, and I believe this league will help discover many more. I congratulate the Punjab Cricket Association for this wonderful initiative and wish the league great success," Gill said at the event.
The tournament will be played in a round-robin format. Each franchise will have one marquee player and at least two icon players, ensuring a perfect blend of international stars, domestic performers and emerging talent from Punjab. The official logo of the tournament was also unveiled during the launch ceremony, adding to the excitement ahead of the inaugural edition.
The auction date for the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League was also announced during the launch event and will be held on August 9. The six franchises representing Amritsar, Fazilka, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Bathinda will assemble their squads ahead of the inaugural season.
Each franchise will have a salary purse of INR 45 lakh. The Marquee Player's price has been fixed at INR 10 lakh, while the base price for an Icon Player is INR 1.50 lakh. The base price for Punjab First-Class players has been set at INR 1 lakh, U-23 players at INR 75,000, U-19 players at INR 50,000, and District players at INR 20,000. Each franchise can have a maximum squad size of 20 players.