Eyes on big totals, digital first approach in 10th season of TNPL

Off the field, the TNCA is looking to take a more digital approach with the league to be streamed on YouTube. "It is a start. We will have streaming in Hindi, English and Tamil which will give a global reach on YouTube. I think there are at least 200 million active users at any point of time. That's a huge number, so they're also setting targets. Having said that, it is new for them also. It's a learning for both sides, but I think it should evolve and graduate into something really big," TNCA secretary U Bhagwandas Rao told this daily.

Meanwhile, the players will be keen to make the most of the opportunity and express themselves on the field. Tiruppur skipper R Sai Kishore and Dindigul captain B Indrajith spoke on similar lines ahead of the opener. "It's very hard to predict and say how this season is going to go. But one thing I'm very sure of is, I think we're going to see a lot of positive brand of cricket. That is the way things are going. People are going very hard from ball one. That is something which I'm expecting," Indrajith said. "Even last year nobody gave us a chance and we did the same. This time also we will always try to go out and play a fearless brand of cricket," Sai Kishore said.

Tiruppur vs Dindigul, Natham

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