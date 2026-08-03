In its tenth season, Tamil Nadu Premier League aims to build on past success in new avatar

CHENNAI: B Indrajith has a vivid memory of the first time he walked out onto the field in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The year was 2016. Indrajith, only 22 at the time, was leading Kanchi Warriors against Kovai Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Both Kovai and Kanchi played out a low-scoring thriller that went into Super Over where the skipper took the team over the line. "It was exciting at that point of time," recalls Indrajith. "Obviously, the Indian Premier League was different. But a state-run T20 league was a completely new thing. A lot of the international players, right from DK (Dinesh Karthik), Bala (L Balaji), and everybody played. That was very, very exciting. It was the first game I played. It was a Super Over game and we won. So, that's a memory that stays in my mind," he adds.
R Sai Kishore, meanwhile, remembers the rage he felt within to break into the Tamil Nadu state team as a 19-year-old. Representing Chepauk Super Gillies then, the lanky left-arm spin bowling all-rounder was fourth on the wicket-takers list to help the team finish runners-up. "The amount of rage I had inside was insane," Sai Kishore says. "I had this burning desire to do well and play for Tamil Nadu. The first time I played at Chepauk in front of a crowd, that will be my favourite memory," he adds.
Eleven years and nine seasons of TNPL have passed since. Indrajith and Sai Kishore have both captained Tamil Nadu, bringing multiple trophies to the state in white-ball cricket. The former has played for India A while the latter has represented the country in the shortest format. Now, back at where it all began, Indrajith will lead Dindigul Dragons against defending champions iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (captained by Sai Kishore) in the 2026 season opener at NPR College Cricket Ground, Dindigul on Tuesday.
From the time it started in 2016, 2020 being an exception due to Covid, it has continued to serve as a platform for Tamil Nadu cricketers to capture the limelight. That it served as a pathway for the likes of T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy, B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan and many others for breaking into the IPL and national setups is not an understatement.
However, as with the careers of these cricketers, the sport too has evolved drastically over the last decade, especially in the shortest format. Big sixes, 250-plus totals, and quickfire hundreds have become the norm in T20 leagues, especially in the last few years. While TNPL has been instrumental in Tamil Nadu's white-ball success, the last few years have not reflected the same.
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, amidst the evolving situation, has tried to maintain the quality of cricket while also ensuring that the TNPL offers entertainment to fans. "In the last two years, we did not have many players move from TNPL to IPL. T20 has become about power-hitting and batter's game. We have seen in other leagues how 200-250 runs are scored. This year, we expect conditions to offer big runs. Maybe towards the end of the tournament, pitches might deteriorate but in the initial stages, at least 60-70% they should have a very good wicket to bat," TNCA president TJ Srinivasaraj says.
From the business side of things, Real Money Gaming (RMG) ban has come as a blow for leagues all over, including TNPL. Shriram Capital continues as the title sponsor. TNPL also partners with Indian Overseas Bank who is keen on promoting the tournament in the years to come. As for the broadcast, the league will be partnering with Sony Sports Network (linear) and YouTube (digital) while also offering commentary in Tamil, English and Hindi. "The RMG has taken a hit, no doubt. But we have to be realistic, optimise our resources and move forward. I think this is the first time a T20 league in India has partnered with YouTube which gives a global reach. YouTube has also invested in influencers and content creators to promote the league," explains TNCA secretary U Bhagwandas Rao.
At a time when the longest running state T20 league in the country is looking to redefine itself, TNCA are doing everything they can to achieve that off the field. The significance of its success, in the end, will remain on the field with the players. Which is why, both Indrajith and Sai Kishore expect everyone to come out all guns blazing, especially the next-gen stars. "You are making a mark as a youngster if you can perform, you can put yourself in the radar and it is a good chance for every one," the Tiruppur skipper says.
"I'm expecting a lot of energy from them. We have a couple of U19 India players in our team. We have a couple of U23 players who are exciting. In TNPL, they have a slightly different challenge when it comes to playing under lights or crowds. If they can pull this off, I think it is a very good thing for TN going forward," Indrajith adds.
The next few weeks will show whether they can or not.