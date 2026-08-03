In its tenth season, Tamil Nadu Premier League aims to build on past success in new avatar

CHENNAI: B Indrajith has a vivid memory of the first time he walked out onto the field in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The year was 2016. Indrajith, only 22 at the time, was leading Kanchi Warriors against Kovai Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Both Kovai and Kanchi played out a low-scoring thriller that went into Super Over where the skipper took the team over the line. "It was exciting at that point of time," recalls Indrajith. "Obviously, the Indian Premier League was different. But a state-run T20 league was a completely new thing. A lot of the international players, right from DK (Dinesh Karthik), Bala (L Balaji), and everybody played. That was very, very exciting. It was the first game I played. It was a Super Over game and we won. So, that's a memory that stays in my mind," he adds.

R Sai Kishore, meanwhile, remembers the rage he felt within to break into the Tamil Nadu state team as a 19-year-old. Representing Chepauk Super Gillies then, the lanky left-arm spin bowling all-rounder was fourth on the wicket-takers list to help the team finish runners-up. "The amount of rage I had inside was insane," Sai Kishore says. "I had this burning desire to do well and play for Tamil Nadu. The first time I played at Chepauk in front of a crowd, that will be my favourite memory," he adds.