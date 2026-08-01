'Lot of foreign companies keeping eyes on IPL & state leagues: New Madurai owner Palanisamy

CHENNAI: Madurai Panthers skipper B Anirudh Sita Ram and new head coach KB Arun Karthik are confident of a good show in the Tamil Nadu Premier League that begins on Aug 4 at Dindigul.

Ram believes that the team is well balanced. “We have a bunch of youngsters who have done well at the Under-19 level and experienced players like Gurjapneet Singh, NS Chaturved, M. Karthik, G Periyaswamy. Plus we have KB (Arun Karthik) as a coach who knows the team's brand of cricket. So we are confident of a good show," he said.

The team has a new owner in Palani Gurusamy, a cricket aficionado. He launched the team jersey on Saturday in the presence of TNCA President TJ Srinivasaraj

"I did not have any particular team in mind. I got to know about Madurai's availability for purchase. Plus, my home town is near Madurai. So, it suited my thoughts well. We just immediately jumped into discussion and then we struck a deal with them," Gurusamy said, adding he may also invest in a kabaddi team in the near future.

"A lot of foreign companies are watching now (IPL and the Indian state leagues). The TNPL has been there for 10 years. It means it's well established. And other leagues of other states are just starting now, or some of them have already started. But Tamil Nadu laid the foundation very well and now it's been very steady. We are very confident that this league is going to be stronger and stronger in the coming years," he added.