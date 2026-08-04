Ben Stokes puts an end to speculations about returning to England team

Recently retired England captain Ben Stokes has confirmed that he will not be making any international comeback for the national team, discarding the murmurs and wishful thinking of many in the fraternity. Interestingly, he has moved on to the next chapter in his life — coaching. In fact, he hopes to coach the national team some day.

Appearing on the For the Love of Cricket podcast alongside Jos Butter, Stokes said, "I’m doing my level three coaching now while I’m still playing, because I want, when the day comes that I’m not playing any more, I’d love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done."

“I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach. And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I just really like the idea of being, again, like, in some form of leadership away from playing,” Stokes added, keeping the door open for him to return to England set up in a different role.